Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.96 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Venus has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00018225 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and $5.96 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,744.14 or 1.00011968 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00054882 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

