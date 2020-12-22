Brokerages Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT at $57.00

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,156 shares of company stock worth $7,196,884 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. 395,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,427. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

