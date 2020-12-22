Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.99).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

