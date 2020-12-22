Rapidz Price Down 56.7% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $14,400.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00719632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00187838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00103610 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

