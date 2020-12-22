Benz (BENZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Benz has a market capitalization of $659.53 and approximately $524.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benz has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00719632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00187838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00103610 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.