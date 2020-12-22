Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading 12.6% Higher

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 305,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 858,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EKSO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ekso Bionics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

