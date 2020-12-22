500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Up 13.8%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s share price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 3,701,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average daily volume of 249,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The firm has a market cap of $187.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.