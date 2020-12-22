The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) Trading 15.3% Higher

The OLB Group, Inc. (NYSE:OLB)’s stock price traded up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $4.90. 1,153,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,479% from the average session volume of 73,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on The OLB Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19.

The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

