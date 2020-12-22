Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Up 17.8%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares were up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 71,120,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 15,597,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Laidlaw cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

