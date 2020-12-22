Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 34.7% Higher

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price traded up 34.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.67. 21,264,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 2,955,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.36% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.