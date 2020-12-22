Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MKS Instruments (MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ third-quarter 2020 results benefited from strong growth in the semiconductor market owing to increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. It also witnessed strong demand for plasma and reactive gas solutions. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. Moreover, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. However, shares of MKS Instruments have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s results were affected by headwinds in the advanced market segment. Top line was negatively impacted by a seasonal decline in PCB drilling applications. However, reopening of research labs is positive. The company also gains traction from stable Vacuum & Analysis segment.”

10/29/2020 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,474,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

