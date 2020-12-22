Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.81

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 2344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXBDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

