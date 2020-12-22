Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBHC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 1,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

