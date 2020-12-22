Dash Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $774.89 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $105.09 or 0.00443047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021736 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000070 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.01543151 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,878,823 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

