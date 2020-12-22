Pure Price Down 49.3% This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00443047 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021736 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000070 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.01543151 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

