Injective Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.05 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00019444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.51 million and $77.05 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00718731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00187263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,853,790 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

