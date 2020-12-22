Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) PT at $32.73

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $7,845,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 660,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

