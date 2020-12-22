Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target at $55.45

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

