Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $50.50

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 46,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,136,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $70,131.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,594 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,666 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 351,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

