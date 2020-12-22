The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Up 10.3% After Analyst Upgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The RealReal traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 4,623,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,970,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,897,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,019,243.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,355. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 213.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

