First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
FPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 89,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
