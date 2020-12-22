First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

FPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 89,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

