BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 121,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

