BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:BBN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 121,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.28.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.