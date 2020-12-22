Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 1,161,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $660.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

