Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) VP Sells 1,217 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. 1,026,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,193. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 448.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

