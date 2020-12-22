TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $17,990.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $17,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,795.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,255. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.