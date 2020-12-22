Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $17.00.

12/15/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00.

12/3/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

SBRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 1,202,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT Inc alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $1,611,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.