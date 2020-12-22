ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,082. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,509 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

