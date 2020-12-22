Alchemint Standards One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $153,800.27 and approximately $11.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 546.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00139907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00715119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00176283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00069253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104119 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

