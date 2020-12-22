Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) Receives $17.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 701,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,943. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 11.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

