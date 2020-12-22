Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,389. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

