Brokerages Set Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Target Price at $7.50

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock remained flat at $$2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 633,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,129. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

