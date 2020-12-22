Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham Sells 10,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.05. 759,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,026. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.