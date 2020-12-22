Apex Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,313.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Apex has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $1.45 million and $13,313.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.