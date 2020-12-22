Privatix Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,859.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $51,363.39 and $14,859.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Privatix has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00351496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.