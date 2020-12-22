Novacoin Market Capitalization Tops $869,372.11 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $869,372.11 and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,565.89 or 1.00115264 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.