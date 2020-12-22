Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,534. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.