Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $18.00

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

UMH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 138,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. UMH Properties has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $629.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

