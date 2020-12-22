NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.41.

NXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXGN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 248,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

