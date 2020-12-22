Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147. Bank First has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank First by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank First by 1,189.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

