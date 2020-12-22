Folder Protocol Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $457,743.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00139784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00720079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00175965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00376358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00105910 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.