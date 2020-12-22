Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,508,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,256. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

