Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Buys 18,600 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MedAvail alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $216,646.87.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,953.68.

Shares of MDVL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 55,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,055. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDVL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.