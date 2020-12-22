Insider Selling: The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PECK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on The Peck in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

