Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE UA traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 3,442,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Under Armour by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 87,353 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 24.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 21.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 173.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

