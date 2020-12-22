Meta Market Cap Hits $13.42 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004524 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00140263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00717475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00176766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00105224 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,649,179 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.