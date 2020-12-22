e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.07

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 866971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $179,981.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,085.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,026 shares of company stock worth $4,954,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.