Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Purchases 99,675 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75.

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 1,383,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Argus upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $904,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $743,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

