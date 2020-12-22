Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 14,239 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,029,004.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 1,705,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,019. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $55.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $2,425,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 14.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

