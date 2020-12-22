Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 41,235 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE IRM traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,955. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. BidaskClub raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
