Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 41,235 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,955. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 195.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. BidaskClub raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

