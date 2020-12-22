Datamine (DAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53,350.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Datamine has a market cap of $271,340.26 and $53,350.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00053923 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004737 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,828,560 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

